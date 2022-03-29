Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2,751.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

