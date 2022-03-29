Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 605 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 2.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.87. 22,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,503. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

