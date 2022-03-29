discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Sells £385,770.21 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($505,331.69).

Shares of discoverIE Group stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 803 ($10.52). 59,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 819.07. discoverIE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 651 ($8.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.69). The firm has a market cap of £766.51 million and a PE ratio of 57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.06) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

