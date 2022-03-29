Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 84.9% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OCDDY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 42,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,199. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

