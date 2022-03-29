Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 881,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PHGUF remained flat at $$0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

