Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 during trading on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
