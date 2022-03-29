Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 950 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 5.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.68. 106,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

