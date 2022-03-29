Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target at $142.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VWAGY. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

VWAGY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 330,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,877. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

