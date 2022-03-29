Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Analysts expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report $60.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.