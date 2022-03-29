Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

CNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 96,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

