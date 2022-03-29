Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $64.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,797. The company has a market capitalization of $892.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $68.99.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.91%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

