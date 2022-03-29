Sonar Market Capitalization Hits $6.30 Million (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $30,881.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

