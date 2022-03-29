Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 685,734 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685,734 shares during the period. Edison International comprises 6.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $94,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,575. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

