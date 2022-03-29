Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. 83,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

