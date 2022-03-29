HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will report sales of $120.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $140.70 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 368.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $889.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.37 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPK stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

