iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. 36,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,042. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.