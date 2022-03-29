iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. 36,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,042. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.