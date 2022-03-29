Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SDPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,457. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.