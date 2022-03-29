Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
