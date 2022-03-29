WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $194.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WSP Global stock remained flat at $$130.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

