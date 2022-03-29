Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $152.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AMD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.88. 2,329,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,570,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

