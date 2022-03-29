Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $797,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,195,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 129,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 687.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.