Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,815.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $9,815.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00465694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

