Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.80 by UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.84 ($7.51).

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €5.47 ($6.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.41 and its 200 day moving average is €5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

