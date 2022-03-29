Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SBTX remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,077. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.