First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QTEC stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,647,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,949 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,343,000.

