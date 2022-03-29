First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QTEC stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $181.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
