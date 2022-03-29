Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.04

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.25, with a volume of 65411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

