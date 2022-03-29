DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 1,083,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,317,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after buying an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

