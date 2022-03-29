D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 267.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 189,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.