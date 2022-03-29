Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 26,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

