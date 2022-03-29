Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.15. 112,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,761. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.53. Adobe has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $592.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

