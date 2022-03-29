EveriToken (EVT) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $38,205.16 and $5.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

EveriToken Profile

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

