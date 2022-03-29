Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Olaplex by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 280,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olaplex stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 34,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,497. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

