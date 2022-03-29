IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 4.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $35,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.06. 14,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.65.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

