First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 45707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties that cover approximately 3,700 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

