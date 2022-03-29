Short Interest in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Expands By 54.5%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

NASDAQ:MEKA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,588. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.