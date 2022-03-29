Bunge (NYSE:BG) Trading Down 6.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $106.82. 69,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,130,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.
In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bunge by 96.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
