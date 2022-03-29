Bunge (NYSE:BG) Trading Down 6.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $106.82. 69,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,130,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 87.5% during the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bunge by 96.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.