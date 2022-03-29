Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,681. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.