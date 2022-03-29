FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.42

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.42 and last traded at $157.68, with a volume of 1765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $104,260,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after buying an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

