Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.90. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 10,008 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

