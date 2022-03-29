The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.30

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 3431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $731.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.