Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.89. 102,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

