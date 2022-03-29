Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $503,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 488,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105,540. The company has a market capitalization of $708.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.