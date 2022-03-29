Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $21,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,656. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.