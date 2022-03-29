ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

NYSE:NOW traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,389. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.85, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day moving average of $612.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

