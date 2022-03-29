Widercoin (WDR) Price Up 28.8% This Week

Widercoin (WDR) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $6,620.89 and $987.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

