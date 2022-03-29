Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) to report $125.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.93 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.78. 50,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.84.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

