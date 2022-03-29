Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002508 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00196122 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.00415734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050027 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,258,602,060 coins and its circulating supply is 33,726,065,797 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

