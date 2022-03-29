Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGP. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UGP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 82,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.