Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

