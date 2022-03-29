Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($7.51).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.47 ($6.01). 2,101,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.