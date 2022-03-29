Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($59.34) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.88 ($70.20).

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.96 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €45.20 ($49.67). The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,725 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.81. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

